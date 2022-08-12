Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $28,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,394,000 after purchasing an additional 60,917 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,042,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 274.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 22,362 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,084,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXL opened at $61.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.72. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $49.32 and a 52 week high of $83.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

