Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $28,000 in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,424.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 322,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,485,000 after acquiring an additional 54,164 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 279.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 677,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,038,000 after acquiring an additional 499,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

FNDF stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.75.

