Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $29,000 in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,082,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,687,000 after purchasing an additional 346,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 35,169 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 200,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 59,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12,694 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

Shares of AMJ stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $23.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.61.

