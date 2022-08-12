Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $29,000 in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Chemours by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Chemours by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 76.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of CC stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. Chemours had a return on equity of 79.77% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $965,169.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404,246.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CC. Barclays boosted their target price on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chemours to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chemours from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

