Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $30,000 in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 37,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Amphenol stock opened at $77.89 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.93. The company has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

