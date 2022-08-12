Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $31,000 in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GXO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GXO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.65.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 4.1 %

About GXO Logistics

Shares of GXO stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion and a PE ratio of 27.58. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.