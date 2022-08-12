Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $31,000 in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 18,018 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $8,537,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.78.

NYSE QSR opened at $60.31 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $65.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average of $54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.39%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.44%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

