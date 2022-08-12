Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $33,000 in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 497,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,594,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1,661.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BYD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price target on Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boyd Gaming to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.36.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,056,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,517,492.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Boyd Gaming news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 64,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $3,554,715.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,383.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,056,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,517,492.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 256,365 shares of company stock valued at $14,862,264 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BYD opened at $56.59 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $72.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.77.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

