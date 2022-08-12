Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $33,000 in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $612,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in TC Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 110,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:TRP opened at $50.69 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.77 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.23.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 110.28%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRP. Barclays lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.77.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

