Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $29,000 Investment in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 220 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,145,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,608,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,068,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,099,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,606,000 after purchasing an additional 289,169 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,158,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,508,000 after purchasing an additional 279,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME opened at $127.18 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

