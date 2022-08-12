Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $29,000 Investment in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 269 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 181.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $66.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.15 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.71.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. StockNews.com lowered Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research downgraded Match Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.81.

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

