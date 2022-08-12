Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $29,000 Investment in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 269 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 181.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.
Match Group Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Match Group stock opened at $66.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.15 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.71.
In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
