Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $32,000 Investment in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,904,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,374 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,218,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,704,000 after acquiring an additional 281,991 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,622,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,570,000 after acquiring an additional 93,972 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,969,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,582,000 after acquiring an additional 123,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth $182,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Rayonier news, Director Meridee Moore acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.26 per share, for a total transaction of $495,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RYN opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.07 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.26.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

