Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 555,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASA opened at $15.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $23.79.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

