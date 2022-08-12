Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 627,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 19,896 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.33 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.51.

Canopy Growth Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.01. Canopy Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($4.95). The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.45 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 558.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

