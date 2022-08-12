Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 806 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 886,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,830,000 after purchasing an additional 258,319 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 3,374.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 200,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 194,683 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth $7,114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,546,000 after purchasing an additional 161,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth $3,467,000. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CRH from €56.00 ($57.14) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays raised CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CRH from €58.00 ($59.18) to €59.00 ($60.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on CRH from €56.00 ($57.14) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.89. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

