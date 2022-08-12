Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 236 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GATX. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in GATX by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,253,000 after acquiring an additional 44,200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of GATX by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 141,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,727,000 after buying an additional 41,937 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of GATX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,893,000 after buying an additional 31,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GATX by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,796,000 after buying an additional 22,792 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of GATX by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after buying an additional 15,411 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GATX Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE GATX opened at $100.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.99. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $84.50 and a 52 week high of $127.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.27.
GATX Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 41.85%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
About GATX
GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.
