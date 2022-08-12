Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,846,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,994,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $58.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.93. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.70. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.19. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GFS shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Profile

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.