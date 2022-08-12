Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,179,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 37,614 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 312,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 10,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 163,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ PID opened at $18.10 on Friday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.189 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%.

