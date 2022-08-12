Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 963,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 427,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,534,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,776,000 after purchasing an additional 416,408 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13,534.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 305,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 303,162 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,248,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,319,000 after purchasing an additional 233,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,407,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,865,000 after purchasing an additional 205,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of PDM opened at $13.50 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 221.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Insider Activity at Piedmont Office Realty Trust

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $39,030.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,751.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.