Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPP. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of WPP by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. 4.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WPP shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,185 ($14.32) to GBX 1,230 ($14.86) in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie cut shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 750 ($9.06) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,330 ($16.07) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $958.33.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. WPP plc has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $83.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.93.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.9052 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

