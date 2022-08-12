Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 46.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Genesis Energy

In other news, Director James E. Davison bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,707,890 shares in the company, valued at $25,670,797.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

GEL opened at $10.44 on Friday. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.05%.

Genesis Energy Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

