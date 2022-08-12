Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,296,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth $2,072,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth about $715,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.00. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $34.36.

