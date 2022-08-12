Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Shares in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTLT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Catalent by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Catalent Stock Down 2.6 %
CTLT stock opened at $109.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.67 and a 200-day moving average of $103.23.
Catalent
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
