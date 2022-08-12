Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Shares in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 56,797 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 470.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 97,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 80,393 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.05. CubeSmart has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.75%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America upgraded CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price objective on CubeSmart in a report on Monday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

