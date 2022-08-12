Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Shares in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTLA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,785,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,328.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $65.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.00. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $180.59.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 883.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTLA. StockNews.com upgraded Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

