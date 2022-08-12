Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Shares in Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000.

Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PXJ opened at $4.04 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $5.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.19.

