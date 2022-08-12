Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 1,345 Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of M. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $572,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,052,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Macy’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. OTR Global cut Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Macy’s Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of M opened at $19.53 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,290 shares of company stock worth $1,636,878. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

