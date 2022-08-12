Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 251 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,303,338,000 after acquiring an additional 126,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $830,579,000 after acquiring an additional 171,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $351,518,000 after acquiring an additional 18,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,886,000 after acquiring an additional 416,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,217,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,371,000 after buying an additional 61,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRI. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.65.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $130.23 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

