Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 400 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

SCHG stock opened at $67.43 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $84.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.30.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

