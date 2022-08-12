Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 5,215 Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vuzix by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 822,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 211,336 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vuzix in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Vuzix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VUZI opened at $9.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.93 million, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.18. Vuzix Co. has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix ( NASDAQ:VUZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 384.05%. Vuzix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vuzix Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.