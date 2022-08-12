Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 5,215 Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vuzix by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 822,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 211,336 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vuzix in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vuzix Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VUZI opened at $9.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.93 million, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.18. Vuzix Co. has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39.
Vuzix Company Profile
Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vuzix (VUZI)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.