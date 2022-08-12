Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 535 Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,122,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,682,000 after purchasing an additional 812,563 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,214,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,423,000 after purchasing an additional 13,082 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 73,711.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 885,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,685,000 after acquiring an additional 884,540 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 508,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,524,000 after buying an additional 208,687 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 467,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,745,000 after buying an additional 41,024 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $58.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.42. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $49.74 and a 12-month high of $76.47.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

