Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 10,743 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 93.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,743 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,803,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,051,000 after purchasing an additional 591,449 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 590,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,811,000 after purchasing an additional 46,710 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,388,000 after purchasing an additional 99,593 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 459,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,060,000 after purchasing an additional 15,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 267,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter.
Global X MLP ETF Price Performance
Shares of MLPA stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average of $39.78. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $43.90.
