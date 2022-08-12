Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 43,991 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 97.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,991 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in International Game Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in International Game Technology by 1,028.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in International Game Technology by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in International Game Technology by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.83.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IGT shares. StockNews.com downgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

