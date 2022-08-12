Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $29,000 Position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 38,758 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 155,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 104,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 50,274 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 93,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 30,802 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MYD opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $15.53.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

