Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $29,000 Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 80,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 247,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,035,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 175,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 630,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,100,000 after buying an additional 47,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 244,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,751,000 after acquiring an additional 15,424 shares during the period.

Shares of GSLC opened at $83.23 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $72.19 and a 52-week high of $95.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.88 and its 200-day moving average is $82.69.

