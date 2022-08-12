Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $29,000 Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,168,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 773.4% during the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 107,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 95,002 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TGNA. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Huber Research raised TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TEGNA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

TEGNA Price Performance

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $23.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.17%.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Stories

