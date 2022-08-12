Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $32,000 Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 515 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Jabil by 309.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Jabil by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Jabil by 7.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Jabil by 20.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Jabil by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,740,000 after acquiring an additional 23,544 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $202,776.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,050.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,991. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jabil Stock Performance

JBL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Jabil stock opened at $61.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.98. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.50%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

