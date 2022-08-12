Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $32,000 Position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $635,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 24.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 182,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 35,562 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $652,000. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAZR shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.09.

In other news, CEO Austin Russell bought 25,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $242,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,293,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 15.85 and a current ratio of 16.06. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.70.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

