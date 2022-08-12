Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $33,000 Position in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,566,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,330,000. Vista Finance LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IDX opened at $20.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.51. VanEck Indonesia Index ETF has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $22.38.

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Profile

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

