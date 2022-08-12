Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $34,000 Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 839 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,154 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 66,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 311,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 39,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 123,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SKX. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.34. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $53.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average of $39.59.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

