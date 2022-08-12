Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGXU. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Capital Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,098,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,141,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $25.37.

