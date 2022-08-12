Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter valued at about $591,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 23,347 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 49.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gladstone Commercial Price Performance
GOOD opened at $20.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $797.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,019.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $26.13.
Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.
Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.
