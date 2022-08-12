Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Globe Life by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Globe Life by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.43.

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $80,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GL stock opened at $101.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $108.61.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

