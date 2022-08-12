Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance

PJP stock opened at $75.24 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $68.59 and a twelve month high of $84.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.34.

About Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

