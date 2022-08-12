Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 768.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNL opened at $45.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average is $50.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.71. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $63.19.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 38.84%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TNL. Barclays started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $178,916.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,236 shares in the company, valued at $5,426,615.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

