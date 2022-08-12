Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,527 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,571,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,948,000 after buying an additional 557,591 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 805,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,551,000 after buying an additional 307,494 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $16,860,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 450,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,352,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

PTGX stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $510.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.47. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

