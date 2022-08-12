Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,450 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 1,450 ($17.52) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.46% from the stock’s current price.

PRU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,475 ($17.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,685 ($20.36) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,657.27 ($20.03).

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Stock Down 0.4 %

PRU opened at GBX 990 ($11.96) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 994.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,053.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,434.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Prudential has a one year low of GBX 881 ($10.65) and a one year high of GBX 1,566 ($18.92).

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.