Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,600 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PRU. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,450 ($17.52) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,475 ($17.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,685 ($20.36) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,657.27 ($20.03).

Prudential Stock Down 0.4 %

PRU opened at GBX 990 ($11.96) on Wednesday. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 881 ($10.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,566 ($18.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 994.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,053.89. The company has a market capitalization of £27.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,434.78.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

