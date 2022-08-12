Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,685 Price Target at UBS Group

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 1,685 ($20.36) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 70.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,450 ($17.52) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,475 ($17.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,657.27 ($20.03).

Prudential Stock Performance

LON:PRU opened at GBX 990 ($11.96) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 994.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,053.89. The company has a market cap of £27.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,434.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77. Prudential has a 52 week low of GBX 881 ($10.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,566 ($18.92).

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

