PubMatic, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for PubMatic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PubMatic’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PubMatic’s FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.64 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

PUBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.30.

Shares of PUBM opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.87. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $43.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.77.

In other news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $178,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,640 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $40,339.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $178,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,450,081 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in PubMatic by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 61,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 50,439 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $726,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $12,261,000. ACT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $1,532,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 295.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

